Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against US national Cynthia Dawn Ritchie on the complaint for passing extremely derogatory and slanderous remarks about PPP Chairperson and former PM Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The complaint, filed by PPP leader Shakeel Abbasi, was thoroughly investigated by FIA.

In its investigation, the FIA concludes that the accused woman is found guilty of offences under section 20 of PECA-2016 r/ w 500 PPC; the said section are non-cognizable in nature, therefore, necessary permission for investigation was sought from the learned court under section 155 CR.P.C.

The FIA further stated “the instant complaint is instituted in this learned court to prosecute the accused under section 20 of PECA-2016 r/ w 500 PPC.”

FIA has further requested to summon the witnesses and notice to Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.