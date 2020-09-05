Share:

Lahore - PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan should have visited Karachi the very next day after disaster struck the city. In a statement Marriyum said, “Imran isn’t going to Karachi because of the disaster-struck people of the city, but because he wants to compete with Shehbaz Sharif.” She said Shehbaz Sharif made Imran realise that he should go to Karachi to help out the people affected by unprecedented rains and urban flooding. She pointed out that the people of Karachi still haven’t received the funds announced by Imran. She hoped that the Karachites get the funds Imran is expected to announce on this visit. The former Information Minister told Imran not to take along with him the 14 PTI MNAs of Karachi, missing in action, ever since catastrophe struck the city.