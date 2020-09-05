Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum paid a visit to the Peshawar-Rawalpindi section of N-5 and took serious notice of the dilapidated condition of carriageway especially of Peshawar-Khairabad section.

NHA’s Member North-Zone, senior officers and staff members of maintenance unit the Peshawar NHA accompanied him.

During inspection, the NHA chairman identified issues which were required to be attended under the Routine Maintenance works of the carriageway.

Expressing dissatisfaction over bad condition of Wah-Taxila-Hassanabdal segment of the highway, he warned the concerned officials to take immediate steps to complete repair work at the earliest.

He also transferred concerned Director (Maintenance-South), KPK NHA, Said Nawaz Khan to Balochistan and suspended Deputy Director (Maintenance) NHA Peshawar Saleem Akhtar.

Recalling the significant role of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (N-5) in socio-economic uplift of the country, the NHA Chairman said, keeping this highway in good condition stands among our priorities.

Provision of civic and travelling amenities must be ensured at bus stops located along this highway, he added.