Share:

LAHORE - At least one died and several people were injured when a building of a private bank collapsed in Chuburgi area on Friday as a result of a blast.

According to the Rescue 1122, an explosion occurred in a private bank’s building due to gas leakage after which the building came crumbling down.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started the operation to pull out the injured from the debris. The teams shifted eight injured, including Nawaz aged 50, Asad Mumtaz 28, Muhammad Ghalib 46, Waqas 24, Arshad Ahsan 30, Iqrar Abbas 45, Usman 28, and Dilawar Yamin 50,

to the Services Hospital while four others-- Waheed Ali 20, Muzammil 22, Munzoor 37, and Siddique 80, were shifted to Mayo Hospital. The police started investigation regarding the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the incident.

According to a handout issued here, he expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the incident and ordered provision of the best treatment facilities to the injured. The chief minister said that a comprehensive investigation be held to ascertain the facts.