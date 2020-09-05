Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the Rawalpindi Ring Road project under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme.

The approval has been accorded in the meeting of Public-Private Partnership and Monitoring board.

According to media reports, the project would be completed at the cost of Rs 50 billion.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said the mega project would resolve the issues of Rawalpindi traffic and boost economic activities in the area.

He directed the authorities concerned to minimize the processing time of the PPP projects.

Punjab government would start development work on Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road in coming days, the Punjab CM said.