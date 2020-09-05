Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that Sindh was looking towards the Centre during this national disaster and demanded that it announce a special package for the province.

“Those who taunt us by saying that we will not give Sindh its due share of funds, they should understand that this is not their father’s money,” he said while addressing a presser at the Chief Minister House Sindh.

“These are funds that belong to the people of Sindh. They use money from the people of Sindh to run their government and the Centre,” he added. He urged federal ministers to desist from such taunts, advising the Centre to help people from every province and city regardless of who was the Chief Minister there. “You have to support people from every province,” he said. He said that the Centre was not ready to even spend the money during a national disaster. The PPP chairman appreciated CM Sindh and the provincial government for working hard and providing relief to the people in areas such as DHA where he did not have “a legal and administrative role”.

“I know about the hopes and expectations of the people, we will try and work hard to match them,” he said. “This is a disaster and provincial leadership is on the roads to provide relief to the masses,” he said people have lost their homes, crops and shops during these rains. He said that the provincial government has drained water from major parts of the city and the remaining areas would also be cleared soon. “Sindh government is already spending Rs 800 million on the new and ongoing projects in Karachi,” he said adding that for the first time in two years, it emerged that the federation is seriously trying to do something for the city. He hoped that the Prime Minister would cooperate with them in relief works and expedite uplift projects in Karachi, besides also fulfilling needs of the city.

“Progress in Karachi will yield positive results not only for the Sindh province but for the entire country,” he said. He lauded the visits of COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to the city in testing times and said that the province now awaits PM Imran Khan for some concrete efforts for relief activities.