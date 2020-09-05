Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The city and its suburbs, still facing flood like situation due to the last spell of monsoon rains, were again visited by torrential rain and strong winds on Friday after a break of few days, inundating low-lying areas and suspending power supply.

The downpour forced people to mostly remain indoors, while traffic also remained thin on the roads. All kinds of businesses also remained shut.

The rain that lasted for three hours further damaged the city’s infrastructure, as several roads have now developed cracks while at several places ditches have appeared as well.

As always is the case, Municipal Committee staff and the district administration officials were conspicuous by their absence. Meanwhile, Sabir Kaim Khani, Member of National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and MPA Rashid Khilji along with district in-charge MQM-P Khushi Muhammad Mughal went round different areas of the city, and inspected the drainage of rainwater. Speaking to the media on the occasion, both the elected representatives severely criticised the Sindh government for ‘neglecting’ Mirpurkhas along with Hyderabad and Karachi.

They lamented that the provincial government had not started any relief work in the city and its outskirts, leaving it to the social workers and others to rescue rain-affected people on their own.

Rainfall has also been reported from Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Hingorno and other adjoining areas of the city.

Flood-affected people protest non-provision of relief goods:

Hundreds of flood-affected people of talukas Sindhri, Naokot and Jhuddo held demonstrations on Friday to record their protest against what they called non-provision of relief goods by the district administration.

Shouting slogans against the district administration, the protesters said they were living on roads, in makeshift huts and also at government buildings, but deprived of ration and other necessary items, including mosquito nets and clean drinking water.

Talking to newsmen, the affected people of taluka Sindhri said that despite the fact that their taluka was worst affected, but the district administration was showing least interest in alleviating their sufferings.

They urged the Sindh chief minister take notice of the matter, and ensure distribution of ration and other items among them without any further delay.

In Naokot, protesters lamented that they were leading a miserable life but nobody was there to look after them.

They called upon the government to provide them help without any delay.