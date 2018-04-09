Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl Landi Kotal chapter held a protest demonstration on Thursday in Landi Kotal Bazaar against killing of seminary students in an airstrike in Dasht-e-Archi in Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The protest rally started at Bacha Chowk that was attended by number of the party workers, tribal elites and dwellers of the area. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against killing of innocent seminary students in Kunduz.

Addressing to the participants, the JUI-F General Sectary Fata Mufti Ijaz, senior leader Umar Banuri and others condemned inhuman act of the Afghan military supported by Allied forces that caused killing of reportedly more than 50 civilians including children and injuring 150 others.

“America portrays herself as champion of peace but actually she is the pioneer of terrorism in the world”, they remarked. The speakers also criticised the human rights organisations for their silent role and said that they turned blind eyes towards the genocide of Muslims, which they said was an act of discrimination on the basis of religion. They stressed the government to immediately halt NATO supply to Afghanistan through its territory and expel US envoy from the country.

The protesters marched to Landi Kotal Press Club wherefrom they dispersed peacefully after offering prayers for the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.