TARBELA GHAZI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to field Omer Ayub as its candidate for National Assembly seat from Haripur in the general elections 2018.

According to sources, the PTI leaderships finalised names of 5 candidates to contest for the seats of National Assembly out of total 7 seats from Hazara division whereas names of two other candidates would be finalised in the next week. There are 7 National Assembly constituencies in 5 districts of Hazara division; one seat each in Haripur, Kohistan and Batagram district and 2 seats each in district Mansehra and district Abbottabad. Other than Omar Ayub, the PTI decided to field Maulan Asmat Ullah from NA-11, Kohistan, Shahzada Gustasap from NA-14, Mansehra, Dr Azhar Jadoon from NA-15, Abbottabad and Sardar Yaqoob from NA-16, Abbottabad had whereas candidates for NA-12, Batagram and NA-13, Mansehra would be finalised in the next week. The sources further said that formal announcement of the candidates would be made in the last week of April.

The sources said that the candidates were finalised after reviewing performance of their previous tenures and their ability to serve the people of their constituencies.

Meanwhile, display centres have been established in tehsil Ghazi to enable the people to review the electoral lists and to make necessary corrections. According to the details, while talking to the media men, Assistant Returning Officer Haripur Shakir Qureshi said that after completion of the national censes and delimitation for the coming elections, 11 display centres had been established in Ghazi. He said that display centres had been established in each Patwar circle of the tehsil.

Qureshi who visited various display centres said that the aim behind establishment of theses display centres was to inform the public about registration of their votes, correction in voter list and change of vote from one to the other place.

Qureshi said that the voter lists would remain displayed till April 24. He said that the people could also get information about their votes by sending SMS on 8300, and if they found any error, they could contact the relevant display centre for making necessary corrections to avoid any complication or difficulty on the polling day.

He further said that people were taking keen interest in the electoral process and were cooperating with the staff working in the display centres. Likewise, staff deputed at these centres is also working hard to make the electoral list transparent, he said.

Qureshi also held a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Usman Ashraf and discussed various matters regarding the voter lists, progress and performance of the display centres and ways to make the display centres more affective.

PERVAIZ AWAN