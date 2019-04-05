Share:

ISLAMABAD - Wheat worth US$ 110.355 million were exported during first eight months of current financial year as against the exports of US$ 12.577 million of the corresponding period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of the wheat during the period under review had witnessed about 777.44 percent growth as compared the same period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2018-19, 513,124 metric tons of wheat were exported as against the exports of 65,822 metric tons of same period of last year, which was up by 777.44 percent, it added.

Meanwhile, 16.035 metric tons of spices worth US$ 58.793 million exported during eight months of current financial year as against the exports of 13,666 metric tons valuing of US$ 50.375 million, which was up by 16.71 percent of same period of last year.

In last 8 months, country earned US$ 1.257 million by exporting about 2,500, 162 metric tons of rice as compared the exports of 2,665,869 metric tons worth of US$ 1.261 billion of same period of last year.