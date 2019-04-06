Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh CM on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that after grand Larkana Jalsa, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Islam Kot on April 10 to formally inaugurate 660MW Coal Power Project.

The PPP chairman will also address a huge gathering at Ghotki on April 12, 2019, the adviser informed here on Friday.

He termed inauguration of power generation from Thar Coal historically important because the project was conceived and founded by the then Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 1996 and present PPP government has realized her dream of Roshan Thar, Roshan Sindh and Roshan Pakistan.

Murtaza Wahab said that formal inauguration of adding 660MW electricity to National Grid would be held on Wednesday.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has laid foundation stone of Thar Coal Project back in 1996 but unfortunately it was abandoned by the then federal government following the unconstitutional removal of PPP government. He said that it is an historic occasion that PPP has transformed this project of national importance into reality after hectic efforts and PPP Chairmen has honour to formally inaugurate it.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that after public gathering at Larkana and Islamkot visit, PPP chairman will address mammoth public gathering at Sindh Punjab border district Ghotki on April 12. He said that public gathering has been announced on the appeal of elected assembly members, office bearers and workers of PPP belonging to Ghotki district.

He said that people of Ghotki were jubilant and grateful to their beloved leader and added that Ghotki jalsa will prove a mile stone in the history of country.