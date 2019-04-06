Share:

LAHORE - Faisalabad defeated Sargodha by 41-18 in the final of 72nd Punjab Games 2019 kabaddi event at Punjab Stadium here on Friday. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was the chief guest. He distributed prizes among the top performers of the event.

In table tennis girls’ singles event final, Lahore’s Parniya outplayed compatriot Kalsoom by 3-0. In the 3rd/4th position match, Ayesha of Faisalabad toppled Amna of Sahiwal by 3-0. Commissioner Lahore Dr Mujtaba Piracha was the chief guest on this occasion. Girls from Lahore also excelled in women’s doubles event. The pair of Parniya and Kalsoom defeated Rawalpindi’s Natasha and Huma without much trouble by 3-1.

In boys’ weightlifting competition, Azaan Ali of Gujranwala won the 73kg category title while the second and third spots were taken by Hamza Ashfaq of Lahore and Asghar Ali from Faisalabad. The title of 89kg category was won by Lahore’s Abdur Rehman whereas M Saqib Saeed and Ghulam Rasool got the next two positions, respectively.

In boys’ hockey, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad toppled their opponents comfortably and sealed a place in Punjab Games hockey title clash. Bahawalpur thrashed Sargodha by a big margin 7-4 in the first semifinal at National Hockey Stadium. Faisalabad outplayed Sahiwal by 7-1 in the 2nd semifinal.

In boys’ football match, Sahiwal defeated Faisalabad by 5-3 on penalty kicks at DPS Football Ground, Model Town. Both the teams netted 1 goal each in the stipulated time. In another football match, Sargodha edged out Gujranwala by 1-0. Sargodha’s Farhan struck the only goal of the match.

In women athletics, Faiqa Riaz of Lahore was declared fastest athlete in 100m race. Eesha of Faisalabad and Turab Zahra finished second and third respectively in this race. In badminton Team event, Sahiwal upset Lahore by 2-1 while Rawalpindi thrashed Gujranwala by 2-0 in 3rd position match.

Meanwhile, Lahore division led the 72nd Punjab Games 2019 medals table with 12 gold medals at the end of first two days’ competitions at various venues here on Friday.

Overall, Lahore bagged 24 medals including 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze medals.

Lahore also showed superb performance in kick-boxing and clinched four gold medals. They won three gold medals in weightlifting.

Sahiwal division is placed second in medals table with eight gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals. Interestingly, Sahiwal won all of their gold medals in athletics, more than any other team in a single event.

Faisalabad division remained on top as far as overall aggregate of the medals is concerned. Faisalabad’s tally of 32 medals includes six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.