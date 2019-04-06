Share:

Lahore High Court has accorded an approval to fix the hearing of pre-arrest bail request of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.

Earlier, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz challenged the National Accountability Bureau's arrest warrants in Lahore High Court yesterday.

The petition, filed by his counsel, stated that NAB officials appeared at his house with arrest warrants without any prior notice.

The petition demanded to suspend the arrest warrants and take action against NAB for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, a NAB team has reached at the residence of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore to arrest Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

According to a NAB Official, Rangers have been called to arrest Hamza Shahbaz.