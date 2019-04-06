Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mostafa Asal becomes the crowned champion of the $30,000 Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Tournament, as he beat compatriot Youssef Soliman 3-2 in the final played here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, President Pakistan Squash Federation graced the ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the players, while Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Qamar Zaman dignitaries and squash enthusiasts were also present during the ceremony. Egyptian top seed Farida Mohamed beat Cindy Merlo 3-1 in the $10,000 Women Championship final.

It was all Egyptian men’s final, as highly underdog Mostafa Asal, who is ranked world number 41 was up against much superior ranked Youssef Soliman, who is occupying world number 33 slot, the first game started with Youssef settle down well and as per expectations took the game 11-8, soon he was having commanding 2-0 lead in the final, as he won the second game 11-7, just when things were looking grim for Asal, he started to showcase his charter and why he is rated so highly among his peers, he simply outclassed a tiring Youssef, who was looking down and oout, Asal simply outclass him and took the third game 11-2, Asal was at his supreme best in the 4th game and never allow Youssef any chance to even think about staging comeback and took the game 11-1, 5th game was played on a high note, both players showed fighting spirit and Youssef tried to salvage pride, but Asal was not in mood to let him off the hook, as he took the game 11-7, thus landed title in 55 minutes, after first two games, it was one-sided affair and there was only one winner.

While in the women final, world no 71, Egyptian Farida Mohamed beat Switzerland’s world number 81 Cindy Merlo 3-1 in 38 minutes, Farida won the first game 11-8, she lost second game 9-11, before winning third game 11-9 and 4th game 11-5.