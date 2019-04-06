Share:

QUETTA : At least six people including a woman and two real brothers died when a Karachi-bound passenger bus collided with a dumper truck on National Highway at Kaheer near Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Friday while 16 others including women received injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (Retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai told APP that a Karachi-bound passenger bus from Quetta was on its way when an over-speeding dumper vehicle coming from opposite direction hit it. Four people died on the spot while 18 other suffered injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the dead and the injured to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar where two of the injured succumbed to their injuries in process of treatment.

Five bodies were identified as bus driver Sabzal, his brother Babul, Irfan, Jamal Shah residents of Quetta and a woman Salma resident of Qalat.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to their native towns after completion of legal formalities.

DC Khuzdar said that an emergency was imposed in Khuzdar Teaching Hospital and instructed doctors to ensure all facilities of treatments to the injured victims.

Hospital sources said that six injured were discharged after initial treatment.