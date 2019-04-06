Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as two persons including tanker driver sustained injuries when a tanker carrying mustard oil commuting from Karachi to Multan overturned near Obara area of Ghotki on Friday morning. Motorway Police informed that the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital while mustard oil spilled on the road. According to Motorway Police, the driver tried to avoid collision with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction but lost control over the wheels.

The tanker skidded and overturned on the Obara highway and mustard oil spilled from the tanker spread in a large area.