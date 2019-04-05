Share:

LAHORE- A delegation from Command & Staff College Quetta led by Col Farooq Naseem Malik visited Nespak as part of their study tour on Friday. Nespak Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood welcomed the delegation. Nespak Executive Vice President Dr Tahir Mahmood Hayat gave a presentation on Nespak’s infrastructure, expertise, scope of services, organisational functions, financial performance, manpower, business development, completed and ongoing projects, divisional roles and responsibilities, challenges and achievements. The presentation was followed by a question and answer session. After the exchange of mementos and words of thanks by the head of delegation, a tour to Nespak House was performed. The delegation appreciated the professional corporate environment and infrastructure maintained at Nespak House and their feedback was recorded in the visitors’ book.