Share:

National Accountability Bureau has clarified that warrant of Hamza Shahbaz is according to rule and law.

NAB Lahore Spokesman, Zeeshan Anwar, said Rangers have been called in to implement the orders of arrest of Hamza Shahbaz.

Earlier today, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has reached the residence of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore to arrest Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

According to Spokesman of NAB, Zeeshan Anwar, the team has warrants of arrest with it.

Yesterday, NAB had raided Shehbaz's Model Town residence to arrest Hamza Shehbaz to arrest Hamza on the basis of evidence against him in the assets beyond means and alleged money laundering case.

NAB officials were manhandled by Hamza’s guards, their clothes were torn and death threats were given.

“NAB personnel came to search the house without any warrant,” said PML-N Punjab spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed.