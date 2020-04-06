Share:

LAHORE - The Chinese delegation of medical experts have suggested the government to observe lockdown for at least 28 days and thereafter the restrictions could be eased cautiously and gradually by taking into account the prevailing conditions.

The delegation comprising doctors and specialists called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Sunday. It was agreed during the meeting to promote mutual cooperation and joint efforts in order to cope with coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese doctors and specialists said that SOPs being adopted by the Punjab government with regard to undertaking precautionary measures and treatment facilities were very effective. They appreciated the timely steps taken by the Punjab government that had proven beneficial to impede further spread of the deadly disease in Punjab.

The Chinese doctors and chief nurse also shared their observations and experiences to effectively cope with coronavirus pandemic and also to check its rapid spread. Punjab CM and Health Minister inquired the Chinese doctors about various matters relating to coronavirus. The CM observed that China was a highly reliable friend of Pakistan as it had stood by Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that China had set an example worth emulating by overcoming the coronavirus pandemic in a short span of time. He further maintained that the government would also benefit from the Chinese experience to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. “We will fully act upon the suggestions and recommendations of Chinese doctors in this regard”, he said

The CM further maintained that the government deeply appreciated the cooperation and assistance extended by China in order to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister stated that Chinese doctors and specialists had advised that the spread of coronavirus should be stopped at minimum possible places at the earliest.

Chinese doctor Maming Hoi opined that the possibility of spreading coronavirus in hot weather could not be ruled out. The Chinese delegation advised that social distancing measures played an important role to save oneself from coronavirus. They further suggested that implementation on observing lockdown for at least 28 days should be ensured and after 28 days the restrictions could be eased cautiously and gradually by taking into account the prevailing conditions.

They advised that it was more appropriate that coronavirus affected patients should be admitted to a hospital or kept at quarantine center instead of keeping them at home. They stated that in order to save the lives of patients, the use of plasma had proven to be beneficial in highly adverse conditions and the use of three anti viral medicines for the affected patients had proven to be curative and effective.

“At times coronavirus symptoms do not appear as people having better immune system recover early whereas it could prove to be dangerous for aged people and for those suffering from other ailments”, they observed. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare also gave a detailed briefing about statistics of coronavirus patients across the province. Doctor Maming Hoi from Urumqi province China led the delegation of Chinese doctors and specialists.

Health Minister CALLS ON CM

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office. The Minister apprised Usman Buzdar about the measures being adopted by the Chinese doctors and specialists with regard to prevention and treatment of coronavirus. Usman Buzdar directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure successful implementation of Chinese model for overcoming and eradicating this pandemic.

CM LAUDS PM’s DECISION TO

ENHANCE FISCAL AID

The chief minister hailed the decision of the prime minister to enhance the financial aid for the deserving families affected by the spread of coronavirus in the country. It was on the special request of Chief Minister that Prime Minister Imran Khan increased financial aid from Rs. 4,000/- to Rs. 12,000/- for 2.5 million deserving families.

Federal government along with Punjab government are striding side by side for extending financial assistance to the needy and deserving families with the joint collaboration of federal government’s Ehsaas Programme and Punjab government’s CM Punjab Isaaf Imdad Package. The deserving persons after going through verification process of their documents would be paid Rs. 12000/- lump sum. The poor and deserving persons can submit their applications by 7th April. Those who have already submitted applications need not to resubmit it again.

Usman Buzdar maintained that federal government and Punjab government together would extend all out help to the masses. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wholeheartedly wants to extend all possible help to the coronavirus affected people owing to prevailing lockdown”, he said.