Lahore-Blue World City CEO, Blue Group Companies Head, SaadNazeer, donated Rs2 crore to Corona Relief Fund, personally presenting a cheque to Prime Minister Imran Khan at a special event, organised under the auspices of the Governor of Punjab at the Governor House.

He has offered his services to the government towards the successful completion of a large portion of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project and has offered 5,000 built up houses, as well as developed land for 50,000 apartments, free of cost.

This is, to date, the greatest support given to the Naya Pakistan Housing Project by any developer in Pakistan’s private sector, making it a unique step in supporting the Prime Minister’s vision and development of the project.