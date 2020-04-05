Share:

ATTOCK - Permanent transit points are potential risk for spreading Coronavirus as no screening of the people coming from KP and entering Punjab is being done. During visit by a group of journalists of these points which include AttockKhurd, Kotkay and Chhachh Interchange (Tehsil Hazro), Jharikas (Hasanabdal), and Khushakgarh (Jand) of Attock district it was noticed that health department has deputed no doctors/paramedics to screen people coming from KP by motorbikes, cars, vans, pick-ups and other vehicles . It was also noticed that despite lockdown, people are entering Punjab through these transit points without any hindrance as police were not bothering to stop them or ask them about the reasons for their entry into Punjab.

3 persons injured in roof collapse

ATTOCK - Three persons including a minor were injured critically as roof of their mud house caved in due to torrential rain in Ikhlas village in Pindighebteshil of Attock on Sunday. Police and hospital sources said that 35-year-old Sajid along with other family members was present in his mud house when roof of their mud house caved in due to heavy rain. Resultantly he, his 32-year-old wife identified as SakinaBibi and two-year-old ZuneeraBibi got injured. The locals of the area rushed to the spot and initiated rescue work and later retrieved the injured from debris and shifted them to tehsil headquarters hospital. The condition of the minor is stated to be critical. PindiGheb Police is investigating the case.