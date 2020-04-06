ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy is extending sup­port to needy families in the cur­rent difficult state due to the coro­na virus pandemic.

In coordination with various phi­lanthropist associations, Pakistan Navy distributed food/ commodi­ties while reaching out to indigent families in various cities/ towns across Pakistan, says a press re­lease issued here on Sunday.

It said thousands of ration bags (30 kg each) carrying basic food/ commodities were distributed to families of low-paid employees of units and organizations and were also handed over to various canton­ments of Karachi including Sindh Police for further distribution to needy people in different localities.

Pakistan Navy while taking ut­most care of fishermen communi­ty distributed 32 tons of ration at Shams Pir Island, Karachi.

Pakistan Navy is resolutely ex­tending its support by providing subsidized rates on basic food sup­plies at different residential areas. Additionally, food relief measures have also been taken on large scale to far-flung areas and hundreds of ration bags were distributed at various rural villages of Coast­al & Creeks areas including Blara, Ghazi Bale, Pathan Goth, Kappar, Surbandar, Ganz, Lal Basti, Damb and Theem Goth.

In collaboration with a local NGO, Pakistan Navy parcelled out a large quantity of ration in Badin district and its suburbs including Jumma Malah Goth, Haji Bachal Soomro Goth, Kumbhar Mohalla Goth and few other villages of Jati.

In Islamabad, dry ration was dis­tributed to needy families at Kachi Abadi area whereas over thou­sands of kilograms of ration was handed over to union councillor, Kot Radha Kishan, for further dis­tribution in rural towns/ villages in Lahore.

Pakistan Navy besides providing humanitarian assistance across Pakistan also conducting aware­ness campaigns to help in counter­ing the challenge of ongoing pan­demic of coronavirus, the press release added.