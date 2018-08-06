Share:

TEHRAN: The Iranian central bank's top foreign exchange official has been arrested, the judiciary said Sunday, a day after he was sacked. Ahmad Araghchi, who was a

vice-governor at the bank in charge of forex, was arrested along with several other

unnamed individuals including a government official and four currency speculators, said judiciary spokesman Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejeie in a statement. Araghchi, the nephew of deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, was fired by the new governor of the central bank on Saturday, apparently over his handling of the currency crisis.