ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) and China Shaanxi Yulin Coal Sea Art Group would jointly perform on August 14 at PNCA Auditorium to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

The performance would start with a flute performance by Maestro Salman Adil. Flute is an instrument well known all over the world. It consists of a Bamboo tube with 6 melody playing holes and one for blowing. Salman Adil handles the instrument with skill and ease. He will present a popular folk tune at the event. The Chinese artists would present Yangko Dance of Northern Shaanxi dance performance. Other performances will include Run dance performance, Waist Drum performance of Northern Shaanxi “The World Agitation”, Yangko Harvest Dance and Golden snake dance that would be performed by Chinese artists.

Chinese singer Xue Xiang Fei would present folk songs of Norther Shaanxi “Folk Song Medley” China. This collection of outstanding folk songs from Northern Shaanxi reflects all aspects of social life, carrying feelings of bitterness, joy, love of the people of Northern Shaanxi. It reflects the people’s yearning for a better life, new social life and new identity. The artists of NPAG would perform Bhangra dance, Dhol performance, instrumental performance, Kalash Valley Dance, Mehrgarh dance, Sindhi Jhoomer dance, Balti dance and Khattak dance.

Maestro Ahmed would present an instrumental violin performance. Violin is a western musical instrument which came to the subcontinent along with Dutch settlers and became an essential part of our orchestra.–APP

Recipient of Presidential award, Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Distinction), Raees Ahmed is an outstanding violinist of our country who has countless performances to his credit. The young maestro of Rubab Gulab Khel will also perform and present famous songs. Rabab is a popular fretless pluck strong lute of Pakistan province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The maestro is going to perform a popular melody of the mountainous region in accompaniment with percussion “Tabla”. The fusion of Pakistani and Chinese vocals and instrumental music will be presented by celebrated local musicians using Rabab, flute, violin, in accompaniment with percussion of Tabla and other orchestra members. Usman Raees will sing a popular Chinese melody and its translated version in Urdu. PNCA would also organize a miniature exhibition titled “Ustad Shagird” and a Photographic exhibition titled “Land, Life and People”.