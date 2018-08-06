Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to give the portfolio of Sindh Governor to Imran Ismail , a Karachi based-Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected in July’s general elections.

According to media reports citing party sources, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has finalised Ismail’s name for the top provincial post. He was elected as a lawmaker from PS-111 Karachi constituency.

Moreover, PTI is considering names of Babar Awan, Ishaq Khakwani, Rai Azizullah and Ejaz Chaudhry for the slot of Punjab governor.

The reason behind installing Babar Awan, a former PPP leader, would be to give tough time to the opposition. Ejaz Chaudhry, a veteran politician, is also in the race for his loyalty and services for the party.

On the other hand, it is reported that Jahangir Khan Tareen wants Ishaq Khakwani to occupy the slot of governor in Punjab. Rai Azizullah is also favourite candidate as he is considered a confidant of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced to issue a notification of all successful candidates by Thursday.

ECP says independent candidates will have to join any political party within three days of their notification. Notification regarding successful candidates against reserved seats will be issued on Wednesday. The number of seats won by all political parties in Election 2018 will become clear by Tuesday.