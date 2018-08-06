Share:

MANSEHRA - After seven days of recounting of votes in NA-13 Manshera, the PTI supported independent candidate once again won the general elections against PML-N candidate.

Saleh Muhammad Khan won the elections by securing 108850 votes while the PML-N candidate of Sardar group Sardar Shahjahan got 106688 votes.

Saleh Muhammad Khan was resident of NA-14 Mansehra but he contested elections from NA-13. During the previous general elections, he won Provincial Assembly seat on the ticket of PML-N, this time he resigned from PML-N and contested election independently in support of PTI.

After winning the elections he joined PTI but later on, his victory was challenged by Sardar Shahjahan the losing candidate of PML-N.