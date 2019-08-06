Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Strongly rejecting India’s notorious move of withdrawing special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state on Monday, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian sinister designs to harm the historic status and identity of the disputed Himalayan state. “This a blatant violation of international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions by the New Delhi, which reflects how India has been undermining not only regional but global peace,” Raja Farooq Haider said while addressing a news conference here on Monday.

He criticised that India is trying to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and change the historic status of Jammu and Kashmir State at the might of her military power.

He urged the world community to take immediate notice of the serious situation in the occupied Kashmir as India is violating international laws by subjecting the Kashmiris to serious human rights violations.

The AJK prime minister said that all units of Pakistan are united over the issue of Kashmir and India would be given befitting response in case of any misadventure.

The premier said that revocation of Article 370 would mainly harm the status of Jammu.

“India is using different tactics to make Occupied Kashmir its part. India is carrying out propaganda against Pakistan at international level and it is high time to counter that propaganda through effective strategy”, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government has convened a joint session of the parliament tomorrow to review the situation in Occupied Kashmir. He said an emergency meeting of the AJK cabinet would also be held on Tuesday (today) over the issue.

He said India is violating basic human rights in Occupied Kashmir and has imprisoned the leadership of Occupied Kashmir in different jails.

Talking about Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, he said his life is in danger in the jail where he might have been given slow poison under custody by Indian forces.

The AJK premier expressed grave concern over the use of Cluster bombs on civilian population at LoC and termed it a sheer violation of international laws for which India should be held accountable.

He expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for thorough consultation on every forum on the deteriorating situation of the valley and Line of Control.

Raja Farooq Haider lauded the role of mainstream media and expressed gratitude for covering Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister called former Prime Ministers Sardar Sikander Hayyat Khan, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Sardar Attique Ahmed, Opposition Leader Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, former president Sardar Anwar, Mirza Shafique Jarral and others and discussed the latest situation developing in the Occupied Kashmir. The AJK PM invited them to the All Parties Conference scheduled to be held on 9th August.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam is also expected to attend the APC.

Earlier, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz and others called Prime Minister Farooq Haider and expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiris.