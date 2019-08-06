Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Speakers at different functions held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday said that Kashmir Freedom Movement has become a global issue and today the entire world is concerned for early resolution of the longstanding dispute.

The United Nations has clearly accepted the right to self-determination of people of Kashmir through a resolution and the day is not far off when sun of freedom will dawn on Kashmir, which will, in fact, the completion of Pakistan.

Pakistan has always extended moral and political support to suppressed Kashmiris at every international forum and will continue support for the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for freedom of the motherland.

The participants paid rich tribute to martyrs and praised the freedom enthusiasm of Kashmiri people.

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Islamia University Bahawalpur organised a walk which was led by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob. A large number of faculty members, students, employees and members of media and civil society took part in the walks.

The IUB VC said that Pakistan is a great gift of Allah Almighty as independence was achieved after millions of Muslims of subcontinent rendered numerous sacrifices. Today it is our bounden duty to protect ideological and geographical frontiers of the country,” the VC said while inaugurating the exhibition of rare photographs of Pakistan Movement at Bahawalpur Arts Council.

Photographs of Pakistan Movement depicting various stages from 1857 to 1947 have been put on display in the galleries which are attracting large number of people from all walks of life.

The VC also planted a sapling along with Director Arts Council Shahid Rizvi on the occasion.

On the other hand, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also celebrated at Govt Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur. A walk was organised to show solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims. A seminar was also organised to pay homage and tribute to Kashmiri fighters and martyrs.

On the occasion, GSCWU Registrar Prof Naseem Akhtar and Dr Irum Qadeer delivered a very thoughtful speech about the current situation in Kashmir and its repercussions.

A large number of administrative and teaching staff took part in the walk and seminar and passed a resolution, condemning brutal cruelties of Indian Army against innocent Kashmir citizens. On the occasion, Qari Samiullah made a soulful Dua for Kashmiri martyrs and safety and early freedom of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, monsoon plantation 2019 was inaugurated at GSCWU.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Afza kicked off the drive by planting a jasmine plant. A large number of faculty and administrative staff planted different plants of rose, shoe-flower, neem and sheesham at different sites of GSCWU Bahawalpur campus.