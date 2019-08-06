Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, after the Indian government scarpeed Article 370 which granted special status to the disputed valley.

The conference, which is currently under way, is reviewing India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the constitution and the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as the worsening impact in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian government rushed through a presidential decree on Monday to abolish Article 370, which revoked the special status granted to occupied Kashmir and made the state a Union Territory with the legislature.

The announcement sparked chaotic scenes in the Indian parliament, with opposition politicians shouting protests, and the Congress describing the decision as a "catastrophic step".