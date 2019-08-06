Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court stayed Lesco’s bidding scheduled for August 20 for the purchase of electricity meters and other equipment.

A writ petition filed by Waseem Arshad challenges the method adopted by Lesco for the purchase of digital meters and billing system. Hearing the petition, Justice Shahid Mubeen issued the restraining order, and also issued notices to the Lesco chairman and others and sought their replies

Dr Babar Awan represented the petitioner in the court. The petitioner told the court that Lesco decided to provide digital meters and billing system for the circle 4 and 5. Lesco gave advertisements in newspapers on May 25, he said.

In Punjab Youth Festival corruption case, an accountability court sent four suspects on physical remand in the NAB’s custody for five days while another was sent to jail on judicial remand.

The accused will be produced before the court after the expiry of their remand term on August 10. The suspects include Tariq Masood, Wilayat Ali, Ehsanul Haq, Waseem and Imran.

They are accused of committing corruption of at least Rs270 million in youth festivals held during 2013 and 2014.

Waseem is identified as fake representative of Gunnies Book of World Record,; Tariq Maqsood as deputy director and member procurement committee, Wilayat Shah as deputy director, member finance; and Ehsanul Haq as contactor.

Bail extended

A sessions court on Monday extended until August 16 the interim bail already granted to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case. A case was registered against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife Fatima Sohail under the charges of fraud and criminal intimidation. The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Basra conducted the proceedings on pre-arrest bail application of the actor who appeared before the court along with his counsel.