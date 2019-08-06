Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan youth team maintained its unbeaten run in the Asian U23 Volleyball Championship, registering its third straight win of the event against Chinese Taipei 3-1 in Myanmar on Monday.

Spirited Pakistan displayed collective efforts and unified approach to win its last match of the preliminary round of Group C, making a grand comeback after opening set loss, said the information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF).

Pakistan team was off to a poor start in the match, losing the opening set 20-25. The men in green then exhibited poor reception in return of attacking serves of the opponents. In the following set, Pakistan team’s coach made two changes in the side as he brought in Murad Khan in place of Fahad, and Usman Faryad in place of Anwar, which infused a new life in the team’s attacks and defence.

In the second set, Hamid made attacking service which disturbed the reception of opponent team, and Pakistan players did good blocking using the advantage of their height. Murad played very bravely and over the opponent’s block and similarly Usman and Faryad made very quick and powerful attack on the net, which helped the side level the score at 1-1. Then onward, there was no looking back on part of Pakistan team and it mounted persistent pressure with flawless game with players showing greater agility and coordination for the delight of the audience. In the second, third and fourth sets, Pakistan team was always ahead in attacks and in blocking foiling numerous attempts of rivals to smash the ball in their area.