BAHAWALPUR - All Punjab Government Employees Grand Alliance (APGEGA) will convene its meeting at Metropolitan Corporation (MC) Bahawalpur premises on August 08. According to a press release issued here, addressing a meeting, President, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Bahawalpur Division, Malik Riaz said that arrangements had been finalized to hold meeting of APGEGA in Bahawalpur. He said that APGEGA meeting to review issues and demands including merge of adhoc relief in basic salaries, pay scale revise, increase in salaries in view of price hike, provision of utility allowance, increase in house rent and medical allowance. The meeting was attended by APCA Bahawalpur leaders including Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Tariq Kaleem and Nazar Korai.