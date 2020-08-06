Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson Board of Commissioners Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), Prof Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid has felicitated Dr Faisal Sultan on assuming the charge of Special Advisor to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. In her message, she has expressed her hope that with Dr Sultan’s appointment, the health sector would improve, and his national and international experience would be hugely helpful in the elimination of COVID-19. While ensuring full support of the PHC, the Chairperson has prayed for the success of Dr Sultan in his newly assumed role.