ISLAMABAD -To investigate the killing of lion and lioness in Islamabad zoo, the government is establishing an inquiry committee to probe the incident again and make the responsible persons accountable.

Under the command of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate and Environment Malik Amin Aslam, a special inquiry committee has been established to thoroughly look into the accident which caused the death of the animals.

A copy of the notification for the establishment of this special inquiry committee is available with The Nation as forwarded by Malik Amin Aslam.

The notification shows four members elected for the inquiry. The committee is headed by Mr Joudat Ayaz, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Climate Change. The other three members are Syed Mujtubah Hussain, Joint Secretary to MCC, Dr Raja Muhammad Umer Deputy General Inspector of Forests, MCC and Dr. Mazher Hayat Deputy Secretary Administration, MCC.

The notification further briefs about the tasks or objectives of the inquiry committee.

It says that all the video evidence, letters, correspondence, agreements between 21st and 31st of last month would be sought and observed. Further it also intends to interview every related officer or staff member of Islamabad Zoo, Islamabad Wild Life Management Board, and Ministry of Climate Change.

Based on these interrogations, the notification says that the inquiry committee will then analyse the causes, factors and circumstances that led to such accident.

The notification also indicates that the committee will submit the report within five days.

However, background discussions with top officials of the federal capital revealed that due to the negligence of Islamabad Wild Life Management Board to protect the animals up to the required wildlife protection standards, the animal lost their lives.