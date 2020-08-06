Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over his non-appearance in illegal plots allotment case. Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former LDA Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed appeared on being summoned by the court. At the start of proceedings, the court questioned why accused Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief, was not produced. To which, National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Special Prosecutor Haris Qureshi told the court that the accused was not being produced in the courts due to COVID-19. At this, the court observed that how the proceedings could move forward if the main accused would not be produced. The court ordered for producing Mir Shakil on the next date of hearing. The court also noted that the process server had submitted its report and it was stated that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not available on given address and he had gone to London.NAB Special Prosecutor requested the court for issuing bailable arrest warrants for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Subsequently, the court issued bailable arrest warrants for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and extended the judicial remand of Mir Shakil while adjourning the hearing till August 20. On last hearing, the court had issued notices to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and LDA officials for appearing before it, after filing of reference by the Burea.