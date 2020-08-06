Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad District and Session Court Additional Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana on Wednesday dismissed allegations levelled against Senator Rehman Malik by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

During hearing of the case, Cynthia Ritchie and her lawyer could not prove the allegations she had made in front of the media in the court.

The honourable judge, after hearing both the parties and their lawyers rejected Cynthia Richie’s allegations and dismissed her application which she had filed under 22A.

The police after thorough investigation had earlier vindicated Senator Rehman Malik of all baseless and fabricated allegations.

Police maintained that allegations levelled by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie were baseless, malicious, false and frivolous as she failed to give any proof and evidence in support of her allegations.

It was observed that Cynthia Richie kept changing her statements from day one and tried to mislead the courts. Her application filed in Thana Secretariat states that the incident of rape took place in May 2011 while before the court today she contradicted that it took place in the month of July 2011.

After the verdict, Senator Rehman Malik received congratulatory calls from friends and party workers. He said he was thankful to Allah Almighty that he was exonerated from all fake charges.

He said it was the case of honour and respect of his leader Benazir Bhutto Shaheed that he took suo moto notice on her highly defamatory and objectionable tweet.

He said, “I am grateful to the people of Pakistan, leadership and worker of PPP who supported me in this fight against fake charges which were just aimed at to malign me but now the truth has prevailed.”