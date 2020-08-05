Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of provincial basketball coach Nasir Iqbal Zia from Bahawalpur on Wednesday. Rai Taimoor and Adnan Aulakh, in condolence messages, conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also strongly condemned India’s one-year inhumane lockdown in Kashmir. In a statement on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, Taimoor said: “We reject India’s plan to turn a Muslim majority in Occupied Kashmir into a minority.

This conspiracy is a persecution of fundamental human rights and we will raise voice against this on every international forum. We will also highlight the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities at every platform.”