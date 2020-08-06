Share:

Muzaffargarh - Occupied Kashmir violation day observed with great patriotic fervor over completion of one year lockdown on helpless Kashmiris. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Eng Amjad Shoaib Tareen led a rally from DC office to Fayaz Park.

Assistant Commisioner (AC) Rana Mohammad Shoaib, Dr Fayaz Kareem Laghari CEO Health, Kauser Abbas CEO Education, DHO Dr Iqbal Makwal, CO Municipal Corporation Usman Sroya, Civil Society personnel Malik Khair Mohammad Budh, Ume Kalsoom Sial, Professor Iftikhar Hashmi, Maulana Zubair, President Transgender Punjab Shahna Abbas Shani, Shiekh Aamir Saleem Anjuman Taajraan, 1122 officers / officials and a large number of other departmental officials, tiger force , civil defense officials participated in the rally and gathering. One minute silence was also done by the participants.

The DC addressed the gathering and said that Kashmiris were related to us being Muslims and one kalima tayab had connected us deeply.

The history witnessed that whenever the muslims were surrounded, Allah Almighty bestowed Muslims with victory. Today in map of Pakistan, Kashmir is officially included to tell the world community that Kashmir is our part and soon will be free from India. Prior to the gathering, Maulana Zubair recited some verses from the holy Quran, Rajab Ali a boy of Govt High School Kotadu presented Naat and Mohammad Talha delivered speech.

The duty of stage Secretary was administered by Ume Kalsoom Sial. In the end Maulana Abul Maabood Azad offered special prayers for Pakistan’s solidarity and independence of Kashmir.