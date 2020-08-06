Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday banned use of polythene plastic bags in Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

According to details, LHC’s verdict on plea of advocate Abuzar Salaman Khan has directed Director General (DG) Environment to implement the court’s order.

Earlier, LHC banned the use of polythene bags at all stores and hotels in the provincial capital.

Court’s written order directed Environmental Protection department to inform all big stores about court’s order and submit implementation report. Court also ordered to display its order at visible places in stores to inform consumers. All big departmental stores can only use biodegradable bags, according to the verdict.