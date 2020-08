Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on August 11.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has directed the PML-N leader to appear before the bureau in a case pertaining to 200 acres of land.

On the other, the anti-corruption body has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on August 12 for issuing illegal liquor licenses