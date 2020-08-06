Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said it has been his party’s stance from day one that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be dissolved otherwise it will destroy Pakistan.

The erstwhile premier talked to media and said every institution is facing decline at present and people are in trouble. Commenting on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case, he said inquiry has been ongoing for two years but reference is not filed yet.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “I handed over every transaction of my family and mine to the NAB. My son and I paid taxes through our accounts. PML-N did not dissolve the NAB as a single party could not do it.

“The incumbent government could not appoint head of any institution in two years. No one is willing to work for this regime.”

The hearing of the case pertaining to the LNG contract corruption was adjourned till September 7 without any proceedings.