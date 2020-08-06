Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has appeared before accountability court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

During the hearing, the court directed to start indictment proceedings over which, the PML-N leader’s lawyer requested time for preparation of the arguments.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that a drain was constructed out of public money in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, the co-accused in the case, was Punjab’s chief minister.

Hamza Shahbaz has also been charged in the case as he is the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.