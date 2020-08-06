Share:

Rawalpindi-Youm-e-Istehsal was observed across the district on Wednesday.

In this regard, rallies, seminars and different functions were arranged by government and civil society organisations to pay homage to freedom fighters of Kashmir and to denounce Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

A seminar was held by district government which was addressed by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood.

He said that Pakistani nation stands with Kashmir and continues the moral support to highlight the barbarianism of Indian Army in the held Kashmir. “The day was observed but there was need to urge the world comity to stop India violation of human rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, a big rally was brought out in front of Rawalpindi District Courts. MNA Rashid Shafique and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwarul Haq led the rally.

It was attended by government schools students, traders, Prime Minister Tiger Force, Boys Scouts, Girl Guides and government offices. They carried placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris’ demand for plebiscite.

The speakers condemned the Indian government for not giving right to choose despite clear resolutions of the United Nations. They said that India ended the special status of the state of Kashmiris which was disputed between Pakistan and India from 1947.

Meanwhile, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mashal Malik, said that the people of Occupied Kashmir are continuing their struggle for independence despite the worst Indian atrocities. Tyranny is on the rise, but the Kashmiri people’s stability has not faltered.

She expressed these views in a special lecture uploaded on the YouTube channel of Rawalpindi Arts Council on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day.

Mashal Malik said that India has kept thousands of prisoners in jails who are peacefully fighting for their right to freedom and they are being subjected to the worst kind of torture but India has still failed to suppress the voice of freedom.

She said that this dark night of oppression is nearing its end and the sun of freedom will soon rise on the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Mashal Malik said that the people of Pakistan have stood by the Kashmiris in all circumstances and the Pakistani nation has stood by the Kashmiris even in this most difficult period. She said that the time will soon come when the entire Pakistani nation will celebrate the Independence Day of Occupied Kashmir.

Furthermore, the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi presented a special documentary in which the atrocities perpetrated on the people of Occupied Kashmir during the last one year were highlighted.

The documentary also raises awareness about the problems faced by the Kashmiri people during the Corona pandemic. The documentary was shown on a projector which was watched by a large number of citizens implementing social distance.

Director Information Rawalpindi Hamid Javed Awan, Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed and Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Hamid Javed Awan said that India wants to keep the atrocities against the people of Occupied Kashmir hidden so that the world can be kept in the dark but Pakistan has always exposed the Indian atrocities.

He said that this documentary presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council is eye-opener for the whole world. He said that in this age of social media it is not possible to hide the facts and the atrocities committed byw India are enough to expose the ugly face of India in front of the whole world.

Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Director Waqar Ahmed said that Indian atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiri people have come to an end and now the time for independence of Kashmiris is near.

He said that the artists of Pothohar have also expressed their immense love for the Kashmiri people through their paintings and poetry which is testament to the fact that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris.