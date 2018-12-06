Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Abid was the only Pakistani to advance to the quarterfinals of ITF Men’s Pro-Circuit (Futures) Tennis Tournament-2018 after beating Serbia’s Darko Jandric in a main round fixture of men’s singles event here at PTF Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

Abid got an emphatic victory over eighth seed Serbian, defeating him in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. A total of eight matches were played in the men’s singles category but no other Pakistani player managed to move into the quarterfinals. Muzammil Murtaza fought well but his German opponent, Kai Wehnelt kept his cool and won the thee-set match 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Two other Pakistanis Abid Ali Akar and Ahmed Choudhary conceded defeats in straight sets by the top seed Korean Kim Cheon Eui and third seed Ti Chen from Taipei respectively. In another upset Uzbek Saidal’o Saidkarimov beat sixth seed Italian Lorenzo Bocchi to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile in the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2018 ladies singles main round matches, Mahvish Chishtie got a smooth sailing over Mahnoor Sohail, beating her in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. While Shimza Naz, Hania Navaid, Sheeza Sajid and Mehek Khokhar got walkovers against their respective opponents. In boys singles u-14 main draw,Kamran Khan beat Hamid Ullah Yaqub 6-3, 6-2; M Haziq beat Ahmed Ali Khan 6-2, 6-0; Azan Shahid beat Jamal Shah 6-0, 6-2; Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat Yahya Musa Luni 6-1, 6-1; M Talha Khan beat Taimur Khan 6-0, 6-0; M Hamza Asim w/o Muhammad Omar and Ahmed Nael beat Hamza Jawad 7-6 (2), 6-4.