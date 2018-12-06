Share:

ATTOCK - The police have booked more than one hundred Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders and activists including six lawyers under different charges including violation of section 144 and MPO.

As per sources in police, those booked included TLP District Ameer Hafeez Ullah Alvi, resident of People's Colony Attock; District Ameer TLP Youth Wing Umer Arshad Advocate; TLP Tehsil Ameer Muhammad Imran; Muhammad Yousaf, watchman of a private university; TLP Media Secretary Sajid Majeed; Malik Idrees; Muhammad Saeed; Faisal Mehmood; President Milad Committee Hafiz Safeer; Haji Almas; ATI Central Secretary Zia Noorani; Sher Khan; Adeel; Advocate Sardar Bilal; Advocate Waqar Ahmad; Advocate Arshad; Advocate Umer Saleem; TLP Naib Ameer Muhammad Shafiq; Advocate Asif; Prayer leader Mai Hajira Mosque Maulana Asmat Ullah and 50 unidentified activists.

According to the police, these activists have been booked for condemning Supreme Court verdict whereby Aasia Masih was acquitted of blasphemy charges, keeping Attock roads blocked for hours, causing inconvenience to the general public, shouting slogans against Army Chief and Chief Justice of Pakistan and threatening people with dire consequences. ASI Noman is investigating officer of the case. As per reliable sources, most of the accused TLP activists have on interim bail.