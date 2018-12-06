Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gullu Butt , allegedly involved in the Model Town massacre and damaging vehicles, Wednesday tried to hug Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri in Supreme Court but supporters and workers pushed him away.

According to media reports, Hearing of the Model Town case started in the apex court yesterday. As the PAT Chairman entered the court room, Gullu Butt turned up, shook hands with Tahirul Qadri and tried to hug him but supporters and workers of Awami Tehreek present there pushed him away.