Islamabad-Japan is one of the most developed economies in the world and is well known for its global technological superiority. The Era of Emperor Akihito’s reign is called Heisei. To celebrate the Birthday of Emperor Akihito, the 125th Emperor of Japan, the Ambassador Takashi Kurai and Rieko Kurai hosted a reception at Serena hotel in Islamabad. This is the last official birthday ceremony for Emperor Akihito because on April 30, 2019 he will abdicate and the Crown Prince will ascend the throne on 1st May 2019. The Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro was the chief Guest while Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Senator Sana Jamali, Lt. Gen.Qazi Muhammad Ikram, Syed Fakkhar Imam, Syeda Abida Hussain, Robina Wattoo, Gohar Ayub Khan, Tariq Fatmi , Ahsan Iqbal, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra ,Kashmala Tariq ,Sheikh Ansar Aziz and Senator Usman Kakar also attended the event .

It was one of the most overcrowded functions in the diplomatic history as a number of people including ambassadors, diplomats, parliamentarians, members of the business community and other dignitaries were present there. The venue was jam-packed and the Sheesh Mahal hall which is considered as one of the most spacious halls of the capital didn’t seem to accommodate the guests. This reflects that Takashi Kurai is promoting and maintaining relations with the Pakistani community in an amazing manner.

The national anthems of Japan and Pakistan were played and a cake was cut to mark the Emperor’s Birthday. There were different stalls of Japan-based car assemblers Suzuki, Honda and Toyota which dominate our auto sector. People visited the stalls and admired the Japanese government’s plan to develop Pakistan’s automobile industry.

Participants were engaged in a discussion on various issues but the main topic of discussion was the recent dollar price hike in Pakistan. One participant said that Pakistan’s financial crisis is getting deeper and poses a real threat to the economic vitality of the country. The government needs to employ economic for

eign policy tools to get rid of the balance of payment crisis. Abdul Razzaq Dawood is a renowned industrialist and a role model from the private sector of Pakistan. He interacted with the participants in a very humble manner and while talking he said that Pakistan is going to adapt a soft visa policy and the citizens of approximately 50 countries will be granted visa on arrival and that he is striving to bring a European airline to Pakistan. This would have great impact on economy and in next week he will be visiting Japan to boost Pakistan’s export and to enable the transfer of the automobile technology to Pakistan. In continuity of his efforts, last Sunday he visited Sialkot to interact with the exporters to provide cheap electricity and gas to give them. He is actively perusing the agenda to increase Pakistani export. I believe that the top agenda of Razzaq Dawood’s visit to Japan should be to discuss the automobile export of Pakistan to the regional countries. Pakistani manufactured Toyota, Suzuki and Honda can be exported from Pakistan to central Asian countries.

Senator Shahzad Wasim while talking about Japan said that Japan has contributed a lot in the social sector in Pakistan, especially through the automobile industry and as the biggest investor in this sector they are improving the dealership network for a smooth sale of its vehicles across the country. Muhammad Mian Soomro is a modest man.

He has served as a care taker Prime Minister of Pakistan in Musharraf’s regime and prior to that he had served as the chairman senate of Pakistan. He is back in the capital and would spread his flavour of love, fertility and friendship in the diplomatic and political circle because of his charismatic personality. Muhammad Mian Somroo belongs to a notable Sindhi traditional family.

Sindhis are well known for their hospitality and they never forget their friends no matter how close or far they are.

Muhammad Mian Soomroo wished a happy birthday to the King and said that Pakistan and Japan have decades old friendship and both support each other at international forums. There is so much in common between the two countries, he said. He also said that more than 50 % Pakistani population consists of young people while Japan is facing a population crisis as most of their population includes older people so this is an area where Pakistan and Japan can support each other by providing jobs to Pakistani youth in Japan.

On the 85th birthday celebration of the Emperor of Japan, the ambassador shared his views. He said, “This year’s reception is very special to us because this is the last birthday reception of the current Emperor of Japan.” He said this year is special in terms of the bilateral contacts between Japan and Pakistan at the political level as this year started with the visit of Foreign Minister Taro Kono in January, followed by other important visits from our side, such as State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vice Ministers, Parliamentary Friendship League and others.

We are preparing even further visits from both sides he added. He further said that we should let this year become a spring board for the further strengthening of the already cordial relationship between the two countries. The current year is significant in terms of the severity of natural disasters in Japan. Japan is prone to natural disasters but this year Japan was hit by even more frequent and severe disasters. However, with immense support, extended by all the friends outside Japan, including Pakistan, the affected areas of Western Japan, Kansai or Hokkaido have recovered at an incredible pace with efforts and solidarity of Japanese people. He closed his remarks by saying that that he will try to take advantage of this year’s momentum for further development of our relations, and will continue to support Pakistan for its economic development, and will work together towards the higher stage of Pak-Japan relations in the years to come.

-The writer is a freelance contributor.

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai, Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, Senator Shahzad Waseem and other dignitaries cut a cake during the reception to celebrate the 85th birthday of Emperor Akihito, hosted by the Japanese Ambassador and his wife.