KAMALIA - Rana Tariq Javed, General Secretary Kamalia Bar Association, said that the Kamalia Bar Association stood with the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC).

"Kamalia Bar Association fully supports whatever line of action the PBC will decide for the demand for the formation of High Court Benches at the five divisional headquarters of Punjab," he told the media in a press conference here.

He demanded that the government immediately announce the establishment of High Court benches in these five divisional headquarters so that the people of these divisions could be provided justice at their doorsteps.

He declared that as per the decision of the Punjab Bar Council in favour of these demands, the Kamalia Bar Association would hold a weeklong strike, and no lawyer would appear in the courts.