KARACHI - Pakistan took another step towards the revival of international cricket on Thursday when it was announced that four teams will be in action at two different venues of the city on the inaugural day (December 6) of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, reports Geo News.

Pakistan are hosting pool B teams that includes Pakistan, UAE, Bangladesh and Hong Kong for the event - which is co-hosted by Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong at National Stadium while UAE will face Bangladesh at the Southend Club Ground on opening day. Test Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan, who’s leading Pakistan’s side, said that his team has eyes on the final of the tournament.

“We have our eyes on the final in Colombo,” Rizwan told media in Karachi. “Teams like UAE, Hong Kong and Afghanistan can be dangerous as their emerging squads are not much different from the main team but we are confident of a good show here,” he said.

He expressed his delight to be playing at home ground. “For long our home grounds were not actually ours but now steps are being taken and it’s good to be wearing green at home,” he said. Hong Kong captain Aizaz Khan said that his side has produced some good results recently and has the capacity to surprise any team. “We have played some good cricket recently and we are looking forward to a good competition in Karachi,” Khan said.

PCB has made foolproof security arrangements for the event which will continue will 9th December in Karachi as it sees the tournament as an opportunity to showcase its capability to host top-level cricket at its grounds.

And the arrangements has impressed Bangladesh captain Nur ul Hassan who committed that to convey positive report back to his board. “It’s a nice place to play Cricket, I hope other teams also start touring Pakistan and I will also tell my board about the arrangements made here,” he said.

Rizwan doesn’t blame Sarfraz

for non-inclusion in team

Meanwhile, Rizwan has said that he doesn’t blame Sarfaraz Ahmed for his non-inclusion in the team. Speaking to journalists in Karachi during pre-tournament press conference of Emerging Teams Asia Cup, the batsman said he will play whenever playing for Pakistan will be in his fate. “I don’t think like that,” he said, when asked if he finds himself unlucky that the national team is currently led by a wicketkeeper and that blocks his way to the national squad. “I have played enough ODIs with Sarfaraz as batsman and that can happen in future too as there are teams travelling with two wicketkeepers,” he said.

“But, I don’t think I’m not playing for Pakistan because of Sarfraz. I will play whenever it’s written for me,” he added.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Peshawar expressed his delight on current form and said that he’s in the best form of his career. “I’m at my peak at the moment. I have never scored so consistently before and I’m happy that my hard work is paying me back,” Rizwan said. “I will continue to perform and that’s my job. It’s up to selectors where they find me fit to be included in national team.”