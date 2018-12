Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has closed down 22 businesses of quacks in different cities. The PHC teams had visited 129 treatment centres, and found out that 41 outlets had been converted into other businesses. On the other hand, the maximum number of seven centres were sealed in Gujranwala, Sargodha four, three each in Jhang, Multan and Jhelum, and two in Lahore.